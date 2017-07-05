Foothills Food Bank seeks donations to open satellite location

The Foothills Food Bank & Resource Center has announced a new satellite location opening Aug. 1, more than 30 miles north of Cave Creek in Black Canyon City.
The food bank has been reaching a large number of families in Black Canyon City, Executive Director Pam DiPietro says.
“Many Black Canyon City residents have had difficulty with the cost and time to get to the Cave Creek location,” Ms. DiPietro said in a press release. “We anticipate the new location will also serve more people from Anthem and New River with the fresh and prepared food they need.”
The new satellite location, 34501 Old Black Canyon Freeway, will be open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. They are seeking supplies including:
- 5-foot step ladder, a step stool and handcart
- Two 30-gallon trash cans
- 6-foot folding, portable chair
- Sharpie markers, scissors, masking tape, package sealing tape
- Cleaning supplies
Anyone who can donate supplies are asked to call the Foothills Food Bank and Resource Center at 480-488-1145.
Foothills Food Bank and Resource Center provides emergency food, financial assistance and other life necessities and resources to individuals and families in the desert foothills, which encompasses a 180-square mile area that includes Black Canyon City, Cave Creek, Carefree, Anthem, Desert Hills, New River, north Scottsdale and north Phoenix.
