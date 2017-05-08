Foothills Food Bank seeks vehicle donation

The Foothills Food Bank & Resource Center in Cave Creek is seeking the donation of a vehicle for a food bank client, who needs a way to reach his new job.

Many Arizonans are working hard to make ends meet in a tough economy. However, it is even tougher when you find work but have no transportation.

Foothills Food Bank & Resource Center is reaching out to Arizonans and businesses for the donation of a vehicle for a food bank client who has no way to reach his new job, according to a press release.

“Foothills Food Bank works to help the various humanitarian needs of its clients who are experiencing a rough time,” said Pam DiPietro, executive director of Foothills Food Bank & Resource Center, in a press release. “The kind donation of a vehicle will help ensure a positive outcome for a very deserving individual.”

Foothills Food Bank and Resource Center provides emergency food, financial assistance and other life necessities and resources to individuals and families in the desert foothills, which encompasses a 180-square mile area that includes Black Canyon City, Cave Creek, Carefree, Anthem, Desert Hills, New River, north Scottsdale and north Phoenix.

For more information, call the Foothills Food Bank & Resource Center at 480-488-1145. The Foothills Food Bank & Resource Center is located at 6038 E. Hidden Valley Drive in Cave Creek.

