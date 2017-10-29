Foothills Food Bank seeks Adopt-A-Family holiday sponsors

Foothills Food Bank & Resource Center seeks donors to brighten the holiday season for children, families and seniors in the northern Arizona foothills community.
The food bank is working with more than a dozen local organizations and churches to provide gifts, holiday meals and hope for those in crisis in the community.
The 15th annual Adopt-a-Family program will be held 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 9 in Black Canyon City at High Desert Park and 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10 at Holland Community Center in north Scottsdale.
According to Pam DiPietro, executive director of Foothills Food Bank, all families must be signed up by Dec. 1.
Individual donors as well as donor groups such as businesses, HOAs, churches, and schools, are encouraged to participate in this year’s Adopt-a-Family program.
Interested donors determine the size of the family they are willing to adopt then a family wish list is provided as a shopping guide.
Monetary donations also are accepted to support the program. All gifts must be wrapped and delivered before Dec. 8 either directly to the family or dropped off at Holland Community Center. Checks are payable to Foothills Food Bank. All gifts and donations are tax deductible according to tax laws.
For information, email adoptafamily@foothillsfoodbank.com or pick up a form at the food bank. Foothills Food Bank & Resource Center at 6038 E. Hidden Valley Drive in Cave Creek.
