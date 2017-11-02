Five Star Development, owner and masterplan developer of the under-construction Ritz-Carlton hotel and residences in Paradise Valley, has announced a limited number of villas are available for purchase.
The Design Center for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Paradise Valley opened this week allowing those with appointments an opportunity to see, touch and experience the finishes, features and two model kitchens within the residences offering, according to a press release.
“When we brought the villas to market more than a year ago, we were met with overwhelming demand when all residences were reserved in one day, totaling an Arizona record of more than $250 million in real estate,” Jerry Ayoub, president of Five Star Development, said in a prepared statement. “As we prepare to solidify contracts on those villas and release information about the estate homes soon, some buyers have withdrawn their villa reservation due to a life change or to convert to an estate home. That has opened up a limited number of opportunities for people who missed out last year.”
A few villas are available for reservation, priced from the mid-$1 million to more than $5 million, ranging in size from 1,700 square feet to more than 4,500 square feet. The single-level homes sit within seven two- and three-story buildings and floorplans feature one- to four-bedroom residences, most with an additional den, the press release described.
“The timeless, modern architecture emphasizes clean lines and a comfortable, refined setting,” said Brendan Mann of The Solvere Group in a prepared statement. The Solvere Group is handling sales and marketing for The Residences.
“With the balanced use of rich woods and glass, the villas exude an inviting warmth that perfectly complements the lush, desert setting and the stunning Camelback Mountain views.”
The villas’ formal entry foyers, floor-to-ceiling windows and transition between indoor and outdoor spaces showcase the desert and mountain views. The versatile spaces in fully equipped kitchens are equipped with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, the press release stated.
Some homes in the limited Gold Collection have features including master suites with indoor and outdoor showers and customized master closets, the release noted, adding that residences on the penthouse level have the option to add a private plunge pool.
The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Paradise Valley are part of a 122-acre, master-planned resort that includes a 200-room Ritz-Carlton hotel. Owners experience a “resort within a resort” with their own junior Olympic sized-pool, private landscaped grounds, a concierge, priority access to hotel amenities, and a host of a la carte services such as in-residence dining and housekeeping.
The Residence Gallery, 6720 N. Scottsdale Road, is open weekdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends by appointment. Call 866-779-7489 or visit RCPVLuxury.com. Or go to: www.fivestardevelopment.com.
