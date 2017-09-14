Former employees partner to buy Los Sombreros in south Scottsdale

Los Sombreros co-owners Kurt Riske and Geoff Schuman know a thing or two about the restaurant industry.
The duo boasts 25 years in the business, but in acquiring the South Scottsdale restaurant, it is their history with the establishment that really resonates.
Both Riske and Schuman started their respective career paths working as servers and bartenders in the early 2000s and are now honoring the tradition of Los Sombreros while updating it to meet the expectations of today’s consumer, according to a Sept. 14 press release.
Established in 1994, Los Sombreros has offered Valley patrons an opportunity to dine on the cuisine unique to San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, showcasing the nuanced differences between that regions food and what is traditionally expected at Mexican dining establishments. The new owners are focused on offering menu staples while refreshing the menu, and the restaurant to please restaurant regulars, but attract new foodies interested in tasting the unique San Miguel style fare.
“The goal is to maintain the authenticity of Los Sombreros, but also introduce some new flavors, textures and specialties that will bring renewed life to an already great restaurant. We have already done some amazing renovations to the interior and exterior, we are re-vamping the menu, and introducing new specials and features,” said co-owner Kurt Riske in the release.
Respectively, Mr. Riske and Mr. Schuman launched their careers at Los Sombreros and since have gone on to oversee operations at Smashburger and Black Bear Diner to name a few. Both were seeking opportunities to open their own concepts, but when the opportunity came up to acquire Los Sombreros, the two jumped at the opportunity to come full circle and make it their own.
“We want to keep the tradition alive, while introducing Los Sombreros to a whole new generation of foodies. We want to maintain the homey atmosphere, but still offer a fresh, modern vibe,” Mr. Schuman said.
To capture the color and vibe of the colonial-era city in Mexico’s central highlands known for its baroque Spanish architecture, thriving arts scene and cultural festivals the co-owners enlisted local Scottsdale artist Sheryl Nieman to paint street scene murals of the increasingly popular vacation destinations skyline.
“This restaurant was founded with a sense of tradition and community and so we hope the atmosphere and food can give you a taste of what San Miguel might offer while also making you feel right at home,” said Mr. Riske.
“I grew up in South Scottsdale less than a mile from here and understand what it means to build a rapport with our patrons. By offering great food, great drinks and great service, we hope to provide a place where quality counts and is appreciated.”
