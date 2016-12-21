Former Israel Prime Minister Ehud Barak to speak March 1 in Scottsdale

Former Israel Prime Minister Ehud Barak will be the keynote speaker at The Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix MEGA Israel event planned for March 1 in Scottsdale.
“Recognizing how important Israel is to our community and donors, we are thrilled to be welcoming former Prime Minister Barak to our Federation,” said David Weiner, incoming Federation board co-chair.
“Whether it is settling refugees, building bomb-proof playgrounds or assisting at-risk youth, our donors have stepped up and shown Federation matters. To be thanked by the prime minister will be a special night for our community as we continue to grow and expand our impact.”
Mr. Barak is one of the most recognizable names in Israeli politics. He has served as Israel’s 10th prime minister, chief of general staff of the Israeli Defense Forces and most recently as minister of defense. As Israel’s 10th prime minister, Mr. Barak led the country out of a prolonged recession and was devoted to the peace process, including the May 2000 IDF withdrawal from South Lebanon.
With the Clinton administration, Mr. Barak also led far-reaching efforts to negotiate peace agreements, first with Syria and later with the Palestinian Authority. As IDF chief of the general staff, he was involved in the negotiation and implementation of the 1994 peace treaty with Jordan.
Prior to being elected prime minister, Mr. Barak completed a 36-year career in the IDF as the most decorated soldier in its history. He was a key architect of the June 1976 Entebbe Operation that involved the rescue of passengers on the hijacked Air France aircraft forced to land at the Entebbe Airport in Uganda.
In 2012, Mr. Barak’s efforts for peace and in strengthening U.S.-Israeli relations, earned him the U.S. Department of Defense’s Distinguished Public Service Award presented by Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta.
MEGA Israel is chaired by Carrie and Morrie Aaron and takes place at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, 7575 E. Princess Drive, Scottsdale. There is a $150 couvert per person in addition to a $365 minimum household contribution to the Federation’s 2017 annual campaign. Hors d’oeuvres and dessert reception begins at 6:30 p.m. and program at 7:30 p.m.
Special pre-event opportunities include dinner and a VIP reception and roundtable discussion with former Prime Minister Barak.
Reservations are due by Feb. 15. Space is limited and early reservations are recommended.
For details on sponsorship and special pre-event opportunities, and to register online, visit jewishphoenix.org/megaisrael.
