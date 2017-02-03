Former Vice President Dan Quayle honored at WM Phoenix Open

Former U.S. Senator, U.S. Representative and 44th U.S. Vice President Dan Quayle, was made an Honorary Thunderbird at a special induction ceremony Thursday, Feb. 2 at the Thunderbird Family Pavilion at TPC Scottsdale after the first round of the 2017 Waste Management Phoenix Open.
Mr. Quayle joins a select group of 35 other individuals who have been named Honorary Thunderbirds in the organization’s history, including last year’s inductee Jim Nantz, Sandra Day O’Connor, Bing Crosby, Ben Hogan, Bob Hope, Phil Mickelson, Johnny Miller, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer, according to a press release.
“Vice President Quayle has represented our great nation in a tremendous way and we thank him for his service,” Thunderbirds Big Chief Dan Mahoney said in a release. “His father was a Thunderbird as is his son Ben, and we are honored to have him become a part of our organization and excited to include him with a great group of Honorary Thunderbirds.”
Mr. Quayle graduated from Indiana School of Law in 1974 and practiced in Huntington, Ind. before his election to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1976 representing the state of Indiana. In 1980, Mr. Quayle won election to the U.S. Senate again representing Indiana.
Mr. Quayle was named George H.W. Bush’s running mate in the 1988 U.S. Presidential election winning the election over Democrats Michael Dukakis and Lloyd Bentsen. He served as Vice President of the United States from 1989-93.
The 2017 Waste Management Phoenix Open Presented runs from Jan. 30 to Feb 5, at TPC Scottsdale.
The Waste Management Phoenix Open consistently draws large crowds. Last year’s tournament broke three attendance records, including a PGA TOUR record 618,365 fans for the week.
The 2017 edition will mark the 82nd playing of the event (one of the five oldest events on the PGA TOUR) and the eighth as the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.