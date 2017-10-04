Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation adds local talent to board of trustees

The Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation Board of Trustees has elected both Timothy Radden and Anne C. Stupp as its newest members.
As members of the board, Mr. Radden and Ms. Stupp will guide decisions on issues, policies and other board matters, as well as serve as ambassadors of and support the Foundation’s mission, according to a press release.
With a vision to inspire the world through beautiful spaces that are thoughtfully designed and experienced, the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation is dedicated to preserving Taliesin and Taliesin West for future generations, and inspiring society through an understanding and experience of Frank Lloyd Wright’s ideas, architecture and design, officials there contend.
“We are honored to have Timothy and Anne join our board as we continue to strengthen the overall mission of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation. Their impressive professional backgrounds, passion for giving back, and desire to further the legacy of Frank Lloyd Wright make each of them an incredible addition to our organization,” said President and CEO of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation Stuart Graff in a prepared statement.
Mr. Radden, a resident of Scottsdale, is a wealth management advisor with a nationally recognized practice. He holds multiple professional designations and is also the founder of Radden Education Institute, which provides financial literacy and guidance at medical schools, teaching hospitals and medical education programs throughout the United States as well as offering free financial planning to those medical students.
Ms. Stupp, a resident of the Town of Paradise Valley, is a community volunteer and residential/commercial designer. She has extensive nonprofit board experience in St. Louis where she and her late husband, Robert, both served as board commissioners and presidents for Tower Grove Park, a designated National Historic Landmark Urban Park.
Ms. Stupp founded Casa Bella Interiors, designing residential and restaurant interiors mostly in the greater Phoenix area. She designed interiors of award-winning townhouses and her work has appeared in Better Homes and Gardens and Phoenix Home & Garden magazines.
