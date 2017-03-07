Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation launches website redesign

The Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation has launched a new website at FrankLloydWright.org, officials there say is meant to be a complete refresh of its original site and provides for better usability.
The user-friendly navigation allows for a much easier way to find elaborate information about the legendary architect’s impact, work, and preservation, a March 7 press release states.
“The new website brings Frank Lloyd Wright’s legacy to life, creating a digital home that celebrates his life and work and relevance to contemporary technology, architecture, and design,” said Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation Marketing Director Jeff Goodman in a prepared statement.
“We’re really excited about the opportunity this brings to introduce America’s greatest architect to a new generation.”
Designed by Casual Astronaut, the new site features a flexible design that showcases Mr. Wright’s vision, ideals, and philosophies, officials say.
“Casual Astronaut was thrilled to be entrusted with the formidable task of designing a site worthy of Mr. Wright’s life and legacy,” said Jeff Ficker, Casual Astronaut CCO, in the release. “We looked to (Mr.) Wright’s own guiding principles in creating a website that celebrates one of the world’s most iconic architects and his work.”
Along with the new look and ease of use, visitors can now find helpful information about events and programs, tours and visits to Taliesin West, how to become a member of the Foundation as well as donation information and shopping the Frank Lloyd Wright Store.
Also, new to the site is a blog called, “The Whirling Arrow,” where visitors will read about the latest Foundation news and in-depth information, plus ways to engage more deeply with our work.
“We hope people will enjoy browsing our new site and finding current information each time. It is a powerful tool to enrich society through an understanding of Frank Lloyd Wright’s ideas, architecture, and design,” Mr. Goodman said.
