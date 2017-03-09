Frank Lloyd Wright School of Architecture maintains higher learning status

The Higher Learning Commission has announced its of the Change of Control application submitted by the Frank Lloyd Wright School of Architecture, which will allow the school to operate as an entity independent from the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation.
The application approval means the Frank Lloyd Wright School of Architecture will maintain its accreditation as an institute of higher learning.
The HLC decision allows the school to continue its three-year Master of Architecture Program, while offering additional programs for continuing education, including an 8-week non-degree Immersion Program, according to a March 8 press release.
Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation CEO Stuart Graff says he applauds the commission decision.
“This action is a result of a collaborative process between the Higher Learning Commission, the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, and the School,” he said.
“We are pleased this decision results in the continuation of a legacy of education that Frank Lloyd Wright began in 1932 with his apprentice. Together, the Foundation and the school are now able to extend this approach throughout the education continuum. As the Foundation creates unique K-12 experiences that challenge students to think about the world in new ways, the School will continue to provide exceptional programs for advanced education.”
The Foundation has plans on expanding its own science, technology, engineering, arts, and math education programming for K-12 students, the release states.
Since gaining accreditation in 1987, the school has operated as part of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation.
The Foundation will continue to be a supportive partner as the school works to provide experimental and experiential higher education in architecture, the release states.
It will continue to donate space at Taliesin and Taliesin West for the School’s operations and providing other support to the School.
Aaron Betsky, dean of the school, says the HLC decision will benefit all parties.
“Frank Lloyd Wright established his apprenticeship program to encourage innovative and creative thinking that furthers the School’s mission of learning how to create a more sustainable, open, and beautiful designed environment,” he said in a prepared statement.
“We look forward to working with the Foundation and building on this legacy at his homes, Taliesin and Taliesin West.”
