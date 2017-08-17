FRANK Talks: Scottsdale Library hosts civil discourse discussion series

In September the Scottsdale Public Library is hosting three FRANK Talks — a roundtable discussion led by Arizona State University professors on vital issues in the community.
FRANK Talks are face-to-face conversations on important ideas and topics, through the Arizona Humanities Council and the Arizona State Library Archives and Public Record. Attendees discuss issues of local and national importance in local libraries at a single-session 75-minute program, led by a humanities scholar/expert on the topic.
The three upcoming FRANK Talks in Scottsdale are:
- Immigrants and the American Dream – 6 p.m., Monday, Sept. 11;
- Is This Racist? – 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21; and
- Securing the Borders – 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27.
The talks engage participants with issues and provide the opportunity to put them in context, weigh facts and consider different view points, according to the FRANK Talks website. Ultimately, the goal is to inspire people to practice the skills of citizenship by listening respectfully and engaging thoughtfully with one another on important issues.
On Sept. 11, ASU School of Historical, Philosophical and Religious Studies professor Dr. T.J. Davis presents the question “what does it mean to be an American?” The event will be held at the Civic Center Library, 3839 N. Drinkwater Blvd.
At the Arabian Library, 10215 E. McDowell Mountain Ranch Road, on Sept. 21, ASU School of Social Transformation professor Dr. Kathy Nakagawa presents the topic “Is This Racist?” The discussion will focus on racism, racial literacy and social media.
Lastly, on Sept. 27 at the Mustang Library, 10101 N. 90th Street, Dr. Davis will be presenting a talk on securing the boards. Dr. Davis will present the question “What is the proper balance between the security of government protection and civil liberties?”
FRANK Talks is named in part to honor Lorraine W. Frank, the founding executive director of Arizona Humanities. During her tenure from 1973 to 1989, she elevated public discourse and understood that engaging communities in dialogue was critical to the life of our state. Lorraine W. Frank passed away in 2005, and in 2015 she was inducted into the Arizona Women’s Hall of Fame.
Space is limited for these events, and registration is encouraged. To register or for more information visit ScottsdaleLibrary.org or http://azhumanities.org/programs/frank-talks.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.