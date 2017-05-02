Frazer Ryan opens north Scottsdale office

Frazer Ryan opened an office on Bell Road in Scottsdale. (submitted photo)

The Phoenix law firm Frazer Ryan Goldberg & Arnold LLP has opened an office in north Scottsdale at 9933 E. Bell Road.

The new location, which opened May 1, marks Frazer Ryan’s first expansion beyond its main offices at Central Avenue and Earll Drive, according to a press release.

“Our new Scottsdale office provides more convenience for our north Scottsdale clients,” said managing partner James W. Ryan, in the press release. “And gives them the option of meeting with their attorney at our Phoenix or Scottsdale location.”

Founded in 1989, Frazer Ryan is a 2017 “Best Law Firms” honoree in trusts and estate law, tax law, tax controversy, ERISA law, elder law, and estate controversy. The firm’s 24 attorneys include nine certified legal specialists, six Best Lawyers in America honorees, and 10 Super Lawyers honorees, the press release stated.

