Free Arts, Dance Theater West present Storybook Ballet 2017

Free Arts for Abused Children of Arizona is celebrating its 18th year in collaboration with Dance Theatre West and the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts with the annual Storybook Ballet performance of Alice in the Wonderland on Saturday, Sept. 30.
Young children from local homeless shelters and foster care group homes will join the Dance Theatre West Storybook Ballet Company on stage. This free dance performance is lighthearted, fun and perfect for the entire family, according to a press release.
The event will be held at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, located at 7380 E. Second Street. The exhibit gallery will open at 2:30 p.m., the dance performance at 3 p.m. and a community art activity and dessert reception will take place at 4 p.m.
This program is possible through the generous support from the Scottsdale Arts, Scottsdale League for the Arts, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation, Arizona Coyotes Foundation, Arizona Lottery, and city of Scottsdale.
“Free Arts has been partnering with Dance Theater West’s Storybook Ballet program for 18 years,” Jessica Flowers, program director at Free Arts said in a prepared statement. “Over the years, this partnership has allowed hundreds of children the opportunity to discover their gifts and talents, find joy in movement and perform on a professional stage for the very first time. The confidence this builds in them is amazing and several children have gone on to incorporate dance throughout their lives by studying at a studio or joining a school dance team. Through this program, many children have found their place and their passion.”
The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation have granted more than $3 million to Free Arts over the past six years, the press release stated. The two programs specifically supported by their recent grant are the Free Arts Camp and Professional Artist Series.
The organization hopes this gift will inspire others to support Free Arts as they work to raise an additional $700,000 to complete the capital campaign, the press release stated.
To reserve a spot on Sept. 30, RSVP at https://actionpage.causeview.com/actionpage/52219201749061205.
