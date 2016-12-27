Free baseball exhibit to showcase Cactus League

The city of Scottsdale is slated to launch a free exhibit of the history of baseball in the city starting Jan. 18 at the Civic Center Library at 3839 N. Scottsdale Road.
This year’s exhibit will also showcase the 2017 inductees into the Cactus League Hall of Fame including Willie Mays, Larry Doby, Monte Irvin and Ernie Banks.
This exhibit, as well as another exhibit this spring at the Scottsdale Historical Museum, is part of the Cactus League Legacy Trail. This trail is a self-guided tour that provides visitors with a look at the history, hangouts and characters of MLB spring training.
