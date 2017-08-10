Need a speaker? New service offers speakers free of charge

A new resource for groups and organizations that need speakers is now available in Phoenix and its suburbs.
FreeSpeakers.org, a pro bono speakers bureau, has more than 20 local speakers with more than 25 different topics available.
The website can be found at: https://phoenix.freespeakers.org/.
“All speakers present programs at no cost,” said Andy Richardson of Scottsdale, director of FreeSpeakers.org.
“This is a community service project that is 100 percent free to groups that need speakers. There is no charge to any group. Ever. Not from the speaker and not from the bureau.”
FreeSpeakers.org is a boon for groups who need speakers for their programs but who have limited or no budgets. Groups include libraries, chambers of commerce, Rotary and Kiwanis clubs, special interest clubs, church groups, retirement communities, women’s clubs, men’s clubs, etc.
“What’s in it for the speakers? Certainly not money,” Mr. Richardson said.
“Rather, they are motivated by the opportunity to teach, hone speaking skills, make contacts, convey a message, give back to the community and frequently, all of the above.”
Since 1996 FreeSpeakers.org has been providing speakers to area groups in Chicago as a community service project of Ginny Richardson Public Relations.
“We’re excited to bring our community service project to Phoenix,” Ms. Richardson said. “It’s been so successful in other cities. We’ve received amazing feedback from grateful groups and happy speakers.”
For more information, visit: https://phoenix.freespeakers.org.
To become a speaker, visit https://phoenix.freespeakers.org/become-a-speaker/.
