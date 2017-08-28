Downtown Scottsdale fine art gallery, Gallery Andrea, is exhibiting two artists’ work through the end of September: abstract works by artist Shalome Patrick, and a collection of ballerina paintings by Julee Du Plessis.
Ms. Patrick is an artist who loves to express herself on canvas with perplexing images and storytelling, according to a press release.
She invites the viewer to look and try to figure out what the imagery in the painting represents.
“Music has always created visuals in my mind, it is at the heart of my work,” Ms. Patrick said in a prepared statement. “The beat, the words, the notes. It picks the colors and the textures that start the pieces and keeps the paint flowing to the end.”
Ms. Patick has shown her work internationally and brings a worldly perspective to her art, the press release stated. She enjoys giving back to the local community, and recently did a live painting event for the American Heart Association.
Ms. Patrick says she believes she can make a difference with art.
“My work signifies love, lust, passion, loneliness, fear, movement, texture,” she said in the prepared statement. “All descriptive and all fit what represents me.”
For ballerina paintings, the exhibit is inspired by Ms. Du Plessis’s upbringing and studies, she says.
“My work and appreciation for the arts comes from my upbringing, my studies, living overseas, and within myself,” Ms. Du Plessis said in a prepared statement.
“I was raised on a ranch in Arizona, and my adolescent years were a fairly simple ‘out in the country’ way of life. I later then spread my wings living in Brazil and Africa, intertwined with travels to Europe.”
Ms. Du Plessis’s love for ballerinas is captured in this special series at Gallery Andrea, she says, noting the spirit and movement captured in her work.
“I like the freedom that art gives, the sensation, and when I’ve finished a painting it is the sensitivity of certain lines and the boldness of other lines that intrigue me and then draws me to paint another painting,” she said in the prepared statement.
“I let the spontaneity of my work surprise me. The shadows that lie beneath and the colors that interconnect with each other is what compels me to create art that has movement, that has life — that can have more than one message.”
Gallery Andrea is at 7019 E. Main St. in Scottsdale. The art exhibits will be available through Sept. 28. For more information go to ArtAndrea.com.
