Gallery Andrea features mother-daughter artist duo

Apr 3rd, 2017 Comments:

“Healing Fields of Wildflowers” (submitted photo)

Hungarian born artist, Andrea de Kerpely-Zak and daughter, Andrea Zakrzewski have their current artistic works featured at Gallery Andrea in Scottsdale through May 31.

Ms. de Kerpely-Zak studied painting with Janos Nagy, according to a press release, and is an award winning artist for solo and group exhibition shows in Hungary, Canada and the United States.

Her work is in private and corporate collections worldwide including Vatican City in Rome painted for  Pope John Paul II.

Ms. Zakrzewski paints akin to her mother buy in a palette knife style and loose impressionism. She’s a graduate of Arizona State University and studied with Ted deGrazia as a child and has been painting with her mother since she was a child, the release stated.

Gallery Andrea is located in downtown Scottsdale at 7019 E. Main Street.

“Joy” (submitted photo)

    The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.

Tags: , , , ,
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

You might also like:

Advertisement

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie