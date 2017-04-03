Gallery Andrea features mother-daughter artist duo

Hungarian born artist, Andrea de Kerpely-Zak and daughter, Andrea Zakrzewski have their current artistic works featured at Gallery Andrea in Scottsdale through May 31.
Ms. de Kerpely-Zak studied painting with Janos Nagy, according to a press release, and is an award winning artist for solo and group exhibition shows in Hungary, Canada and the United States.
Her work is in private and corporate collections worldwide including Vatican City in Rome painted for Pope John Paul II.
Ms. Zakrzewski paints akin to her mother buy in a palette knife style and loose impressionism. She’s a graduate of Arizona State University and studied with Ted deGrazia as a child and has been painting with her mother since she was a child, the release stated.
Gallery Andrea is located in downtown Scottsdale at 7019 E. Main Street.
