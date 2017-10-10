Ghebleh, Russell join Ballet Arizona Board of Directors

Ballet Arizona is announcing the appointment of two new members to its community board of directors, Seena Ghebleh, Associate Attorney at Quarles & Brady LLP, and Nina Russell, in-house counsel and co-owner of Kleen Concepts.
“We are confident that Seena and Nina will enhance the capabilities and strengths at Ballet Arizona,” said Susie Fowls, governance chair for Ballet Arizona.
“Their deep professional backgrounds and passionate commitment to the ballet and arts will bring insight, guidance and value to our Board and ultimately help to make an impact on the community.”
Mr. Ghebleh’s appreciation for the art of dance reaches back to childhood. He grew up watching performances at the School of Ballet Arizona, where his sister took classes and danced for many years at the previous studio. His current law practice includes work in corporate and business law at the Phoenix law firm of Quarles and Brady, LLP.
Ms. Russell has a lifelong connection with ballet as she spent many years studying with a former Joffrey Ballet Master. Her experience as in-house counsel and business owner at Kleen Concepts, a specialty (high-end cosmetics) packaging and manufacturing company based in Scottsdale, has her responsible for overseeing all aspects of the company’s global business planning and strategy.
Along with an administrative team and the dedicated efforts of a volunteer corps, Ballet Arizona’s Board of Directors provide support services and oversight for the company’s activities.
Ballet Arizona is dedicated to serving the people of Maricopa County through education and community outreach programs, which touch the lives of more than 35,000 children each year.
