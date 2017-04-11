Girl Scouts Arizona, Goodwill seek old shoe donations

In honor of Earth Day, the Girl Scouts–Arizona Cactus-Pine Council is teaming up with Goodwill of Central & Northern Arizona for the fifth year to hold a spring donation drive called Scouting for Shoes.

The drive takes place from April 15-April 23, according to a press release.

In an effort to keep shoes from going directly in to Arizona landfills, Girl Scouts are collecting no longer needed shoes from family, friends and neighbors for donation to Goodwill.

In exchange for their efforts, each Girl Scout will earn a Scouting for Shoes patch recognizing their commitment to our community and environment, the release stated.

“This has become a favorite event for our troops,” said Cristi Pontius, program logistics coordinate at Girl Scouts, in the press release.

“Scouting for Shoes allows the girls to support some of our core values, environmental stewardship and leadership. It’s a chance for them to ask friends and family members to donate their unused shoes and help make a difference in our community and environment.”

Last year, the Girl Scouts collected over 25,000 pounds of donations, keeping these items from going directly in to Arizona landfills. Donations support Goodwill’s mission services and help fight unemployment in Arizona, the release stated.

