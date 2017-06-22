Gold-medal winning Scottsdale Chorus stage a cappella show

The Scottsdale Chorus, 2016 Sweet Adelines International Chorus Champion, presents “Sing-sational Barbershop” at 7 p.m. on July 1, at the Chandler Center for the Arts.
Experience a joyous celebration of vocal harmony, a cappella style, as the 110 women of the Scottsdale Chorus share the high-energy performance and a cappella vocal skills that propelled them to their fifth gold medal in international competition.
The show also features a guest performer Kentucky Vocal Union from the Barbershop Harmony Society, according to a press release.
KVU is a men’s a cappella chorus from Louisville, Ky., that specializes in contemporary barbershop music. This performance is the group’s last stop on its way to international competition in Las Vegas the following week.
Don’t miss this dual performance by two high-energy a cappella groups. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com or the Chandler Center for the Arts box office, or by calling toll free 844-937-4644.
The Chandler Center for the Arts is at 250 N. Arizona Ave., in Chandler.
The Scottsdale Chorus, an official chapter of Sweet Adelines International, is a 501(c)(3) educational organization that promotes four-part barbershop harmony.
Under the direction of Master Director Lori Lyford, the Scottsdale Chorus is made up of more than 120 women from across the state of Arizona and includes members who travel to sing with the chorus from other states.
The Chorus has earned five Sweet Adeline International Gold Medals throughout its history, including two Gold Medals in the last eight years (2011, 2016).
For more information visit www.ScottsdaleChorus.org.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.