Gov. Ducey addresses Arizona Human Trafficking Council

Gov. Doug Ducey addressed the Arizona Human Trafficking Council, co-chaired by Cindy McCain and Gil Orrantia, acknowledging their leadership and work within Arizona communities Wednesday, March 22.
“It is my privilege to recognize the ongoing work of the Arizona Human Trafficking Council,” Gov. Ducey said during the meeting. “The role that you play in the prevention of human trafficking and especially your tireless efforts in providing critical services to trafficking victims ensures Arizona remains a safe place to work and raise a family.”
The Council plays a role across Arizona to promote collaboration with law enforcement, state agencies, municipalities and the community-at-large to address human trafficking, according to a press release.
A couple of weeks ago, the Council, in partnership with the Governor’s Office of Youth, Faith and Family, trained more than 2,000 Phoenix Final Four volunteers on key indicators related to identifying victims and connecting them to services, a release states. Each volunteer was given an indicator card that included numbers to report incidents of trafficking.
The Council, in partnership with the Arizona Broadcasters Association, will also air educational public service announcements during the Final Four.
Gov. Ducey recognized this work as an opportunity to send a unified message that sex trafficking is not tolerated in Arizona.
“Large events like the upcoming NCAA Final Four are exciting times to celebrate sportsmanship, competition and triumph,” he said in the meeting.
“But they also provide an opportunity for us to communicate to Arizona’s citizens, to our visitors, and to anyone who dare prey on innocent victims this unequivocal message: that human trafficking will not be tolerated here.”
The Council also heard presentations from state and national partners such as Truckers Against Trafficking, Inland Kenworth, Utility Trailer Sales and UBER. Each presentation highlighted the multiple opportunities that exist to educate local and national communities about human trafficking and how to connect victims with tangible services.
Following the meeting Gov. Ducey joined the council members in front of the State Capitol Executive Tower to view and take pictures of a semi-truck that will be auctioned on June 20 by Richie Bros. in an effort to raise money to educate more truckers on sex trafficking through the national nonprofit, Truckers Against Trafficking.
