Grand Canyon Chapter of DAR leads the Pledge of Allegiance at mayor’s town meeting

The Grand Canyon Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution led the Pledge of allegiance on July 5th at Scottsdale Mayor Jim Lane’s Town Meeting.
Shown are DAR members, Evelyn Patterson, Elizabeth Weir, Chapter Regent Susan von Hellens, Vice President General Stephanie Troth, Scottsdale Mayor Jim Lane, Tochia Levine, Maria Maniatis, Trudy Rhodes and Karen Andrews.
The DAR, founded in 1890 is headquartered in Washington, DC. The non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization promotes patriotism, preserves American history and secures America’s future through better education for children, according to a press release. The Grand Canyon Chapter, based in Scottsdale, was established in 1983 and is one of 42 DAR Chapters in the state.
DAR members volunteer millions of service hours annually, in their communities, including supporting active duty military personnel and assisting veteran patients. They award thousands of dollars in scholarships and financial aid each year to students and support schools for under-served children with annual donations exceeding one million dollars, the release noted.
Among the most inclusive genealogical societies in the country, DAR boasts 185,000 members in 3,000 chapters across the country and internationally.
Go to grandcanyon.arizonadar.org or call 602-909-3969.
