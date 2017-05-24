Green Building Lecture Series to discuss re-purposed materials

Karen Jayne, CEO of Stardust Building Supplies, and Jason Carlyle, Deconstruction Supervisor at Stardust Building Supplies, both will speak at the upcoming Green Building Lecture Series event called Re-purposed Materials: Finding Treasures for Reuse.
This event will be from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1 at the Scottsdale Granite Reef Senior Center, 1700 N. Granite Reef Road.
Local reuse organization Stardust Building Supplies will give an inside look into the process of building material reuse from the first steps of deconstruction and reclamation to how to transform a home with salvaged materials.
The event will feature pictures of deconstruction projects, unique treasures, up-cycling and remodels.
Ms. Jayne has over 25 years of experience in non-profit and for-profit leadership, management, program design, and fund development.
In 2011, she was appointed to CEO of Stardust Building Supplies. In her tenure she has led the organization to over 80 million pounds of material diverted and launched the Gifts In Kind program which has distributed more than $21 million worth of reusable household items to fellow nonprofit organizations.
She has a master’s degree in Business Administration from Regis University in Denver and is a board member of the Organization of Nonprofit Executives as well as the national Building Materials Reuse Association.
Mr. Carlyle has been with Stardust Building Supplies for 13 years, starting as a part-timer sweeping floors.
He has since worked his way up to deconstruction supervisor after joining the deconstruction team in 2009. In those eight years, Mr. Carlyle has salvaged building materials for reuse from an estimated 3,400 homes in the Phoenix Metro area. He has represented Stardust at several national deconstruction expos.
Stardust Building Supplies, a nonprofit reuse organization, operates three home improvement thrift stores in the Valley where the community can donate a variety of items including the kitchen sink.
Accepting cabinetry, appliances, doors, windows, furniture and more which are then resold at 50 percent to 80 percent off the regular retail price.
Since 1997, Stardust Building Supplies has diverted more than 80 million pounds of reusable materials from local landfills, and in 2013 was awarded the Environmental Award by the EPA’s Pacific Southwest Region for its commitment to zero waste.
