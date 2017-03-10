Hands-on nature festival illustrates scientist duties for students

Students from Scottsdale Unified School District and around the Valley participated in the second annual McDowell Sonoran Conservancy’s Junior Citizen Science Festival at Lost Dog Trailhead on Friday, March 10.
The one-day event featured 16 interactive and educational activities to teach elementary school students about the Sonoran Desert’s natural history and the creatures who call it home, according to a press release. The event was to reveal how scientists and citizens study the environment.
“The city of Scottsdale is proud to declare Friday, March 10 as Junior Citizen Science Day in cooperation with the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy,” said Scottsdale Mayor Jim Lane in the press release. “We’re thrilled to collaborate on such an inspiring event that helps young students become more curious about science and our local ecology in the heart of the McDowell Mountains. Thank you to U-Haul, Cox Communications and Scottsdale Charros for their generous support and underwriting that allows more children to become Junior Citizen Scientists.”
Premier sponsor, U-Haul, aligned with the conservancy to promote sustainable business practices that benefit the environment. Truck sharing is a core U-Haul sustainability business practice that allows individual to access a fleet of trucks that is larger than what they could access on an individual basis.
“As a responsible corporate citizen, we give back to the communities where we operate by supporting important educational efforts like this,” said Whitney Beall, U-Haul Company of Metro Phoenix and the East Valley president.
“From our green products and technologies to our sustainable business model, protecting the environment for future generations is a top priority at U-Haul. We are excited to be part of Scottsdale and the Junior Citizen Science Festival.”
