Harold’s Cave Creek Corral hosts 20th Annual Hawaiian Luau

Harold’s Cave Creek Corral is hosting its 20th Annual Hawaiian Luau on Sunday, Sept. 3, featuring a festive party complete with a pig roast luau buffet, dancers, music and more.
Gates open at 6 p.m. with the buffet (two pig roast stations) beginning at 6:15 p.m. The buffet will include roast pork, smoked Mahi Mahi, a shrimp/seafood casserole, herb roasted chicken, Teriyaki steak, and other traditional Hawaiian cuisine, according to a press release.
The outside Luau show featuring Tia’s Royal Islanders starts at 7:45 p.m. with a fire knife dance, hula and limbo contests, and more during the show. Then, at 8:45 p.m., reggae band Grantman and the Island Beat take the stage inside.
Because last year’s event sold out, guests are encouraged to purchase their tickets early. Open seating is first come first serve.
Tickets are $30 per adult and $15 for children 12 and under. Larger parties can purchase a 10-top VIP table for $375 which includes a front row table, cocktail service and complimentary Hawaiian gift.
Harold’s Cave Creek Corral is located at 6895 E. Cave Creek Road. To purchase Hawaiian Luau tickets, call 480-488-1906 or visit www.haroldscorral.com.
