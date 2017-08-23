Harvest Festival: LDV Winery invites Scottsdale to celebrate crop

LDV Winery is at 6951 E. First Street in Scottsdale. (submitted photo)

Downtown Scottsdale’s LDV Winery is getting ready for its third annual Harvest Festival on Oct. 28, featuring grape stomping, wine, barbecue food and more.

LDV Winery’s Harvest Festival is 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 28, at 6951 E. First Street.

Guests will enjoy a glass of wine of choice in an LDV-logo wine glass. Additional wine by the glass or bottle will be available for purchase, according to a press release. Guests are also invited to celebrate the completion of the 2017 harvest by participating in grape stomping.

Barbecue food will be served from noon to 5 p.m., as well as live music all day on the patio. The cost to attend is $40 for early registration for the general public, and $45 on the day of the festival.

To register visit: www.eventbrite.com/e/ldv-winery-harvest-festival-tickets-36724595253.

