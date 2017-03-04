Hearings gather input to identify gaps in care for older adults

As part of the process to involve the public in identifying unmet needs of older adults in Maricopa County and how best to serve them, the Area Agency on Aging has scheduled public hearings at three Valley locations from March 6 to 8.
Public hearings are scheduled at the following locations:
- Burton Barr Library, 1221 N. Central Ave., Phoenix, Monday, March 6, 1-4 p.m.
- Pyle Center, 655 E. Southern Ave., Tempe, Tuesday, March 7, 1-3 p.m.
- Care1st Avondale Resource Center, 328 W. Western Ave., Avondale, Wednesday, March 8, 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Reservations are not required, but space is limited.
“This is a vital component of our strategic planning to both identify gaps in services and needs and determine how best to address those needs for a growing population in Maricopa County,” said Area Agency on Aging President and CEO Mary Lynn Kasunic.
“As the older population continues growing, so too will our responsibility to respond quickly and strategically to provide services that are so important in helping seniors age with dignity in their homes.”
For more information, visit www.aaaphx.org or call 602-264-2255.
