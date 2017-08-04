High school junior invited to attend Area Code Baseball team

Cactus Shadows High School junior Peyton McGregor will be representing the Southwest by playing with the Milwaukee Brewers organization this month.
Over the summer McGregor was invited by a major league baseball scout to try out for the Area Code Baseball team, according to a press release.
In July, his parents found out that he will be one of 25 boys from Arizona, Nevada and California to represent the Southwest.
“Congratulations to Peyton for being selected to represent his state and school in this prestigious tournament,” CSHS Assistant Principal of Operations and Athletics Jim Swetter said in the press release.
Six regional teams will travel to California to compete in a three-day underclassman tournament, according to the baseball team’s website. The rosters feature the best baseball players from around the nation competing at the highest level.
Scouts from all 30 Major League teams and the Major League Scouting Bureau as well as top NCAA coaches will be in attendance, the press release stated.
“What an exciting opportunity for Peyton and his family,” CSHS Principal Dr. Steve Bebee said in the press release. “We are very excited for him and the opportunity he has to represent himself and the Cactus Shadows Baseball program.”
