High school students will attend SCC for Math-Science Field Day on Jan. 12

About 250 students from Valley high schools will attend Scottsdale Community College on Thursday, Jan. 12 for the 21st annual Math-Science Field Day.
The event brings together students to celebrate math and science knowledge and gives them opportunities to earn modest scholarships and gift prizes by participating in math and science competitions, according to a press release.
The event, coordinated by faculty from SCC’s Math and Science division, provides high school teachers with resources, support and opportunities to build relationships with SCC instructors. Upon arrival, students will be treated to a science and math fair in Two Waters Circle, according to the release.
Exhibits, staffed by SCC instructors, representing programs such as physics, geology, chemistry, biology, and mathematics will be featured. Displays and demonstrations include robotics, chemistry experiments, wildlife exhibits and forensics.
After lunch, students will gather in the school’s Performing Arts Center to participate in or observe science and math competitions among school teams. This year’s project competition will feature teams racing mousetrap cars against each other.
The day will end following a team Q&A competition pitting top-scoring schools against each other, the release added. Top finishers will take home modest scholarships and gift cards as will students who score highest on competency exams given earlier in the day.
Attendance is limited to registered participants.
