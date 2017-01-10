Hilton Garden Inn hosts ‘Meet the Recruiter’ on Friday

Scottsdale’s Hilton Garden Inn is seeking new employees by hosting a hiring event on Friday, Jan. 13.
The event, hosted at Vista Del Camino Community Center, 7700 E. Roosevelt St., will be 9 a.m.-noon on Jan. 13.
No appointment necessary, according to a press release. Interested parties may visit Vista Del Camino to talk to a hiring manager and fill out the job application during event hours.
Positions available are:
- Housekeeper – $11/hour
- AM/PM Cook – $12/hour
- Bartender/Server – $10 plus tips
Hired employees must be able to pass a drug screening and background check, the release stated.
The Hilton Garden Inn is at 8550 E. Princess Drive in Scottsdale.
