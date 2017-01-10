Hilton Garden Inn hosts ‘Meet the Recruiter’ on Friday

Jan 10th, 2017 Comments:

Scottsdale’s Hilton Garden Inn is seeking new employees by hosting a hiring event on Friday, Jan. 13.

The event, hosted at Vista Del Camino Community Center, 7700 E. Roosevelt St., will be 9 a.m.-noon on Jan. 13.

No appointment necessary, according to a press release. Interested parties may visit Vista Del Camino to talk to a hiring manager and fill out the job application during event hours.

Positions available are:

  • Housekeeper – $11/hour
  • AM/PM Cook – $12/hour
  • Bartender/Server – $10 plus tips

Hired employees must be able to pass a drug screening and background check, the release stated.

The Hilton Garden Inn is at 8550 E. Princess Drive in Scottsdale.

    The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.

Tags: , , , ,
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

You might also like:

Advertisement

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie