Hines gains zoning entitlements for Asteria Highlands in north Scottsdale

Scottsdale City Council has approved a rezoning request making way for a 31-lot, single-family subdivision on about 40 acres of land on the southwest corner of 128th Street and Alameda Road.
The local governing board at its Sept. 12 meeting unanimously approved the rezoning request on behalf Hines, an international real estate firm with visions of Asteria Highlands in north Scottsdale.
Hines has gained entitlements on two portions of the property allowing the land to move from two zoning stipulations to one providing for a density increase from 13 to 31 lots, according to a Sept. 12 Scottsdale city staff report.
Hines is represented by prominent Zoning Attorney John Berry of Berry & Riddell LLC.
“The site’s location in the north Scottsdale submarket with proximity to the McDowell Sonoran Preserve and outdoor activities makes Asteria Highlands the perfect project to launch Hines’ entry into the Arizona single-family residential market,” said Hines Arizona Leader Chris Anderson in a Sept. 13 prepared statement sent to the Scottsdale Independent.
“The community will be built so residents may enjoy the beautiful desert views as a part of their everyday experience. Hines is seeking future residential development investment opportunities in the Valley.”
The site of the forthcoming single-family development has been zoned for such a project since the property was annexed into the city of Scottsdale in 1983 through Ordinance No. 1611, the staff report states.
Furthermore, under the former zoning 13 homes were allowed to be built; however, in December 2014 Cavalliere Ranch was rezoned envisioning a planned community district meanwhile a portion of the same parcel was rezoned to allow for a condominium development, the report states.
On file at the city of Scottsdale is a plotted 13-lot subdivision on the parcel conceived as Tiara Estates. The allowable density now provides for 31 units allowing for .77 dwelling units per acre, the report states.
Construction will begin in 2018 and is expected to be finished later that year or early 2019, officials at Hines contend.
