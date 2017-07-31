Holm arrested for aggravated assault in downtown Scottsdale

One man has been arrested and booked into jail following an alleged early-morning aggravated assault altercation in downtown Scottsdale, police officials say.
Just after 2:30 a.m. on Friday, July 28, Scottsdale police officers responded to a reported assault in the area of Indian School Road and Marshall Way. At that time, it was learned that a male subject had assaulted a second subject with a baseball bat.
The suspect then went into a building that is currently under renovation, where he refused commands to exit the building.
SWAT personnel responded and Brian Alan Holm, 39, was taken into custody for aggravated assault at 6:15 a.m., police say.
Holm was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was booked on suspicion of aggravated assault, and the investigation continues, according to police.
