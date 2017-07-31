Holm arrested for aggravated assault in downtown Scottsdale

Jul 31st, 2017

Brian Holm (photo by Scottsdale Police Department)

One man has been arrested and booked into jail following an alleged early-morning aggravated assault altercation in downtown Scottsdale, police officials say.

Just after 2:30 a.m. on Friday, July 28, Scottsdale police officers responded to a reported assault in the area of Indian School Road and Marshall Way. At that time, it was learned that a male subject had assaulted a second subject with a baseball bat.

The suspect then went into a building that is currently under renovation, where he refused commands to exit the building.

SWAT personnel responded and Brian Alan Holm, 39, was taken into custody for aggravated assault at 6:15 a.m., police say.

Holm was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was booked on suspicion of aggravated assault, and the investigation continues, according to police.

