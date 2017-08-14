Home & Garden Show invite Property Brothers to Scottsdale

Drew and Jonathan Scott, superstars from HGTV’s Property Brothers, will appear at The Maricopa County Home & Garden Show 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 and Sunday, Oct. 22 at WestWorld of Scottsdale.
Watch Drew and Jonathan’s hilarious stage show and meet the charismatic twins during their post-performance meet-and-greet.
Bring your camera for a photo with the Brother vs. Brother and Property Brothers stars, and shop the more than 600 home improvement vendors, look for gifts at the Local Artisan Holiday Marketplace, watch live DIY demonstrations and get expert gardening advice at the much-anticipated, first-ever Maricopa County Home & Garden Show at WestWorld of Scottsdale.
Daily general admission, including access to the Property Brothers, is $10 for adults, and $3 for children. WestWorld of Scottsdale is at 16601 N. Pima Road.
For more visit http://maricopacountyhomeshows.com.
