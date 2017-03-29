Homeward Bound receives $10,000 donation from Scottsdale furniture shop

On March 16 Bassett Furniture unloaded a delivery truck filled with nearly $10,000 worth of donated furniture to Scottsdale-area nonprofit, Homeward Bound.
Homeward Bound provides pathways out of poverty for homeless families.
The furniture spruced up Homeward Bound’s lobby and welcome area to provide a comfortable and welcoming space for the families who visit the office, according to a press release.
Families come to Homeward bound after living in their cars, hotels or other shelters, and Bassett Furniture worked with the organization to create a space where these families will feel at home, the release stated.
Homeward Bound serves over 130 homeless families every year, providing them with not just housing, but also an in-depth program that helps them get back on their own two feet.
This was Bassett’s 19th donation and delivery since October 2013 and is part of the company’s Make(over) a Difference initiative that creates fresh living spaces for organizations that serve the communities in which Bassett operates. The Bassett Furniture store located at 15600 N. Scottsdale Road.
In 2016, Homeward Bound served 147 adults and 263 children, with over 70 percent of its occupants graduating to permanent housing in 12-24 months, the release stated.
