Horizon High School students get hands-on neurological lesson

Valley neurosurgeons from Barrow Neurological Institute took Horizon High School’s “Lunch with Brains” event literally, when they brought a dozen brains to the Scottsdale campus for students to experience hands-on.
Dr. Von Perot’s Advanced Placement Psychology classes at Horizon High School received this unique experience as the third year of “Lunch with Brains.”
Dr. Mark Pruel, Dr. Gyang Bot and Dr. Leandro Borba brought a dozen brains for students to experience real-world hands-on learning. Some were entire brains; while others were cut in ways that enabled the students to see the inside of particular parts, according to a statement from Paradise Valley Unified School District.
In AP Psychology, students learn that everything psychological is simultaneously biological. Therefore, understanding the brain itself and what different parts are for is critical in understanding psychology. The students were able to examine and actually hold human brians, which makes the entire lesson much more real and substantial, and provides a different experience than simply looking at a picture of a video, PVSchools stated.
“I believe this is a truly unique experience for our students. I don’t know of any other high school program that offers anything like this,” Dr. Perot said in a prepared statement. “It is a real-world, hands-on and an activity that has a profound effect on the students. This type of experience is rare even in college, so for high school students to have this opportunity is truly unique. It shows how dedicated Dr. Pruel, his colleagues, and Barrows Neurological Institute are to education.”
Horizon High School is in Scottsdale at 5601 E. Greenway Road.
