Horizon High teacher earns national ‘Heart of the Arts’ accolades

Susan Seep, an advanced placement economics and government teacher at Horizon High School, was selected as the 2017 Section 7 recipient of the National High School Heart of the Arts Award by the National Federation of State High School Associations.
The National High School Heart of the Arts Award was created by the NFHS to recognize those individuals who exemplify the ideals of the positive heart of the arts that represent the core mission of education-based activities, according to a press release.
This is the fourth year that the National High School Heart of the Arts Award has been offered.
Ms. Seep is also a speech and debate coach and the vice president of the Paradise Valley Education Association, in addition to a leadership role with the Southwest Speech and Debate Institute.
