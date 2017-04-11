Horizon High teacher earns national ‘Heart of the Arts’ accolades

Apr 11th, 2017 Comments:

Susan Seep (submitted photo)

Susan Seep, an advanced placement economics and government teacher at Horizon High School, was selected as the 2017 Section 7 recipient of the National High School Heart of the Arts Award by the National Federation of State High School Associations.

The National High School Heart of the Arts Award was created by the NFHS to recognize those individuals who exemplify the ideals of the positive heart of the arts that represent the core mission of education-based activities, according to a press release.

This is the fourth year that the National High School Heart of the Arts Award has been offered.

Ms. Seep is also a speech and debate coach and the vice president of the Paradise Valley Education Association, in addition to a leadership role with the Southwest Speech and Debate Institute.

    The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.

Tags: , , ,
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

You might also like:

Advertisement

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie