Horseshoe Trails Elementary grows student equestrian program

Horseshoe Trails Elementary School has announced that it is expanding its horseman ship program to include students in grades kindergarten through sixth grade.
TRRFCC Horsemanship Program — built on six pillars of characters trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring and citizenship — is a signature program teaching students important character and team building skills through interactions with horses.
TRRFCC Horsemanship is entering its ninth year at Horseshoe Trails Elementary School in the Cave Creek School District.
Beginning this school year, Horseshoe Trails has announced in partnership with the TRRFCC Horsemanship Board of Directors, that the TRRFCC Horsemanship program will be expanding to include more students.
Kindergarten through second grade students will be nominated by their homeroom teacher to participate in TRRFCC Hoofprints, which is to consist of children partnering with a horse while about self-confidence, character and communication, according to a press release.
Students in third through fifth grade will submit an interest form to their teacher by Sept. 18 to be eligible to participate. Students are to work in small groups of peers from different classes and participate in meaningful, targeted and instruction with the horses.
Students in the sixth grade will have the opportunity to apply to be TRRFCC mentors, the press release stated.
These mentors will co-lead small group activities with an adult volunteer while working with third and fourth grade students. The students and horses can enjoy their lunches together on “Graze Dayz” where once a month students can bring a sack lunch to the arena during their lunch period. They will feed the horses, each their lunches in the outdoor classroom and spend time with the visiting horses.
For more information about the Horseshoe Trails Elementary School call 480-272-8500. For more information on TRRFCC Horsemanship programs visit http://www.trrfcchorsemanship.org.
