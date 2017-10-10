Hospice of the Valley offers $4.4M for old SUSD headquarters

Scottsdale Schools is moving forward with negotiations to sell its former headquarters to Hospice of the Valley, district leaders confirmed on Thursday, Oct. 5.
During a special meeting held at Coronado High School, 7501 E. Virginia Ave., the Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board gave direction to district officials to continue deliberations with Hospice of the Valley.
This is the second time the school district has attempted to sell the property, school officials say. In June, the Governing Board voted 3-0 to move forward with a purchase proposal from Hospice of the Valley for $4.4 million.
Governing Board member Allyson Beckham was absent from the June meeting, while board member Kim Hartmann was forced to recuse herself from the conversation.
In June, Ms. Hartmann told the Independent that she recused herself due to her husband’s job, which includes consulting work for Hospice of the Valley.
Due to two new offers on the 3-acre plot of land abutting the Arcadia High School campus, district officials and local land brokerage firm, Nathan & Associates, Inc., wanted to ensure Hospice of the Valley was still the preferred purchaser.
At 3811 N. 44th St. in Phoenix, the district-owned piece of property has a reported plot size of 139,962-square-feet, and its full cash value is $3,623,500, according to the Maricopa County Assessor’s Office.
The other two offers rendered include commercial retail developer, LGE Design Build, Nathan & Associates President & Designated Broker, James T. ‘Nate’ Nathan told the governing board on Oct. 5.
The Hospice of the Valley sale is subject to their Special Use Plan being approved by the city of Phoenix, Mr. Nathan explained.
“Neighbors all around — 360 degrees — are all ticked off about traffic that goes up and down their streets,” he explained of the challenges the site poses to developers.
“In the course of the last two and a half years, besides density, it was the biggest problem developers had with the city of Phoenix — where they could get in, where they could get out, right turn in, right turn out — it’s a mess and Hospice of the Valley has none of those issues.”
Initial plans by Hospice of the Valley show mostly a single-story development with one two-story building, Mr. Nathan said.
The Governing Board asked a couple of questions relating to price and process, and directed staff to continue moving forward with Valley of the Hospice as the buyer of their Phoenix property.
