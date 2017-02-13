Hotel Valley Ho welcomes Stephanie Howard as new director of sales

Hotel Valley Ho welcomes Stephanie Howard as the new director of sales.
In her new role, Ms. Howard will oversee all group, corporate and leisure sales efforts for the restored, mid-century, modern hotel, according to a press release.
She will streamline and revamp existing procedures to make the group experiences more seamless.
“We are excited to welcome Stephanie to the team at Hotel Valley Ho,” said Jesse Thompson, area director of sales and marketing, in a prepared statement. “She is extremely knowledgeable in her field and well-versed in our primary markets. We look forward to seeing everything that she brings to our sales efforts.”
Prior to joining the Hotel Valley Ho team, Ms. Howard was a national sales manager with the Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix. She has also held the positions of senior sales manager and later associate director of sales at The Boulders Resort & Spa in Carefree; associate director of sales at Montelucia Resort & Spa in Scottsdale (now Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa); catering sales manager at The Phoenician in Phoenix; and director of sales at La Valencia Hotel in La Jolla, the release detailed.
With 16 years of hospitality sales experience, she is well-suited to serving the needs of group clients, the release noted. In addition to overseeing the group sales team, she will work with groups in the Southeast, Southwest and Southern California while representing the hotel called a true icon in downtown Scottsdale.
Originally opened in 1956, and recently restored to its former splendor, this urban retreat blends mid-century style with modern amenities from dining at ZuZu, relaxing at VH Spa for Vitality + Health, and unwinding at two cool pools, the release said.
Go to HotelValleyHo.com for more information.
