House fire victim identified as Scottsdale resident Darla Johnson

The Scottsdale woman who became the victim of a March 19 residential fire has been identified as 80-year-old Darla Johnson, according to Scottsdale police officials.
At 5:39 a.m. on Sunday, March 19, fire departments from Scottsdale, Tempe and Police responded to a house fire in the 7600 block of Meadowbrook Avenue.
Following a fire department investigation, the report includes:
- Accidental – no signs of foul play
- Undetermined cause – an electric lamp was found near the fire origin
- Origin – Arizona room on the ground floor
- Smoke alarm was present, near upstairs sleeping rooms – unknown if it was working
- Victim appeared to attempt to self-escape, located on the ground floor near the stairs
The fire was in a small, two-story townhome with a working fire to the rear of the structure.
Interior crews pulled multiple handlines inside the structure and were faced with high heat and low visibility, officials said.
During search and rescue, crews found Ms. Johnson on the first floor by the kitchen and her pet poodle on the second floor bed. The dog was deceased, officials said.
The woman was removed from the house and life-saving efforts were attempted on scene.
The woman was transported to HonorHealth-Osborn, where she was pronounced deceased, fire officials said.
It is recommended that there is at least one smoke alarm on every floor of the home and in each sleeping area, fire officials said. Because smoke rises, alarms should be mounted high on walls or ceilings. Smoke alarms should be tested at least once a month, and the entire unit should be replaced every 10 years.
