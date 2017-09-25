Huguley named Desert Sun Academy ‘Teacher of the Year’

Desert Sun Academy, located in the Cave Creek Unified School District, has announced that second grade teacher, Christine Huguley has been selected as the 2017-18 Desert Sun Academy Teacher of the Year.
Ms. Huguley has been a fixture at Desert Sun for many years, according to a press release. Her passion for her students and school as a whole make her a favorite among students and staff.
Mrs. Huguley was selected as the Teacher of the Year for her extraordinary commitment to the Desert Sun Community.
“As a new principal in the district, there are many times I need assistance as I get to know the school. She has volunteered and assisted me in whatever I need from day one,” Desert Sun Academy Principal Aaron Bagwell said in a prepared statement.
“Mrs. Huguley’s passion and love for our school and our students is undeniable. She is a well-respected member of the leadership team and trusted colleague others can go to for help with technology needs. Christine has invested herself in our French Immersion Program, using her personal time to learn and explore, as well as assist the teachers within the program. Her smile is infectious and she is a consistent positive influence on our campus.”
Desert Sun Academy is in north Scottsdale at 27880 N. 64th St.
