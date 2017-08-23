Hunter Engineering Acquires Scottsdale Gold Dust Corporate Center

Cushman & Wakefield and SalCohn, LLC completed the sale of Gold Dust Corporate Center, 10446 N. 74th Street in Scottsdale, for $5.35 Million.
Michael Kitlica, Eric Wichterman and Mike Coover of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller. Adam Tolson of Lee & Associates represented the buyer, Hunter Engineering, according to a press release.
Built in 2002, Gold Dust Corporate Center is a Class A, two-story building consisting of approximately 31,800 square feet, the release states.
The interior features a dramatic two-story lobby entrance and the second floor is elevator severed, as well as accessibly from the lobby staircase. The project is configured for multi-tenant use.
“Hunter Engineering acquired Gold Dust Corporate Center for their expansion from its existing headquarters, which is located adjacent to the north of the subject asset,” said Michael Kitlica in a prepared statement.
Gold Dust Corporate Center is near the prestigious and heavily-retailed intersection of Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard. The location enjoys walkable access to a large variety of nearby retail amenities. Executive housing surrounds the location, including the Gainey Ranch and McCormick Ranch communities.
