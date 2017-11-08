Imagination leads Scottsdale mom to pen children’s book

Lindsey Dempsey, Scottsdale resident and author of the children’s book Licorice Lane – Tales from Harley, pens a heartwarming tale about a Cockapoo name Harley and his game of pretend.
The main character in the book is inspired by a rescue dog from the Arizona Humane Society and the book encourages readers to turn off technology and let their imaginations create the story, according to a press release.
Licorice Lane is a colorful children’s book centered around the friendship between a dog and his friend.
“The goal of my book is to instill imaginations back into young readers by motivating them to use their own imaginations through the storyline and partake in the story itself by using their own imaginations to fill in the coloring pages,” Ms. Dempsey said in a prepared statement.
Ms. Dempsey is a mom to a two-and-a-half-year-old child, and has one on the way. She sees how technology can play a role in creating a roadblock in the development of children’s imaginations, she says.
“As a child, I had very limited TV time which allowed me to become an avid book reader,” Ms. Dempsey said in a prepared statement.
She says limiting TV time allowed for her creativity to take over, and she spent her days playing the game of “pretend” using characters from her favorite books and making up her own stories along the way.
This mindset traveled with her into adulthood, allowing her to have a successful career in marketing, the press release stated.
Licorice Lane is currently available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.