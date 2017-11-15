In the classroom: Arcadia High School’s Jennifer Dukelow

Name: Jennifer Dukelow
School: Arcadia High School
Why you chose to work in the district: I graduated from Arcadia in 2001, and I loved it so much that I knew there was no other place I wanted to teach. I told the principal on my way across the stage at graduation that I would come back in four years for a job, and I did!
What I like most about what I do: By far, my favorite part of teaching is working with the kids. My students are like my children, and getting to know them as people and learners is so rewarding. Helping a student experience success in a math class, sometimes for the first time, and grow their self-confidence in math is a wonderful experience.
Where did you come from: I was born and raised in Phoenix.
If I had picked a different occupation, it might have been: A chef or photographer…but truly I can’t imagine doing anything other than teaching. I look forward to my job every day!
What I’m looking forward to the most this school year: Getting to know a new group of math students and helping them love math almost as much as I do!
My vision for the school: Arcadia is my home. I have spent 4 years here as a student, 1 as a student teacher, and 13 as a teacher. My vision for the school is that it will be/will continue to be a place where students are accepted and feel safe and welcome and where students enjoy coming to school and are successful in learning and growing as people.
My interests and hobbies: I have a 2-year-old and a 4-year-old, so most of my free time is spent reading kids’ books, playing tag or hide-and-go-seek, chasing “monsters,” and coloring. However, I also really enjoy reading, painting, photography, and cooking.
The best and/or worst time in my life: I would have to say that the best time of my life is NOW! I have a job that I love every day and is fulfilling and rewarding, and I have two amazing kids that are adorable, challenging, and hilarious. Every day is an adventure.
The trait(s) I admire in others: There are many traits I admire in others, but a few are courage, honesty, kindness, and humility.
People who inspired me (and how): I had an amazing group of teachers when I was a student at Arcadia, and they all inspired me in many ways. I still think about them daily and how grateful I am to them for bringing me to this place in my life that makes me so happy. In particular, Barbara Thomas, who was my math teacher at Arcadia, is the reason I became a high school math teacher. She made me love math, and she was a wonderful mentor when I started my teaching career at Arcadia.
My guiding philosophy: All students deserve the chance to be successful and a teacher who truly cares about them.
My advice to today’s youth: Work your hardest and know that your teachers care about you. We want to help you, so you just have to ask.
One thing I want students to know about me: I love math and I love you!
One thing I want parents to know about me: I am very likely to turn your kids into math nerds! J
