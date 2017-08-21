Inaugural ‘Swing Time’ brings 1940s party to Scottsdale Airport

A 1940s themed party and charity gala event in Scottsdale is being held on Veteran’s Day, Friday, Nov. 10, at Scottsdale Airport’s Ross Aviation hangar to raise funds for the Thunderbird II Veterans Memorial.
Radio host Mike Broomhead will emcee the event with special guest Scottsdale Mayor Jim Lane. The keynote speaker is legendary fighter pilot Captain Jerry Yellin, author of “The Last Fighter Pilot,” who flew the last combat mission of WWII, according to a press release.
Proceeds from this event will benefit the Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial and DreamCatchers, a charity that fulfills final dreams of hospice patients with volunteer students from high schools and colleges all over the U.S. The event will have WWII aircraft, military vehicles on display, food, drinks, dancing and big band music.
The venue, Ross Aviation hangar is at Scottsdale Airport, which was originally opened on June 22 1942, as Thunderbird Field II, a basic training facility for World War II Army Air Corps pilots. It’s the Thunderbird II Veterans Memorial’s goal to honor Arizona’s veterans with a military memorial featuring a Stearman PT-17, at the Scottsdale Airport, formerly Thunderbird Field II.
Sponsorships and ticket sales for this event will help pay for the cost to create the memorial, the press release stated.
“The Swing Time Gala at Scottsdale Airpark will capture the mood and ambiance of an era known for big bands, swing dancing and men and women serving their country,” said Chairman of Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial board, Steve Ziomek, in the press release. “Scottsdale was at the very heart of training Army Pilots and deserves to have a memorial for veterans and the community as a whole to be proud of.”
For tickets and info go to tbird2.org/swingtime.
