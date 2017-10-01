Independent Newsmedia honored for journalism efforts across the Valley of the Sun

Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA took home seven awards at the 2017 Arizona Newspapers Association Better Newspapers Contest Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino, 5040 Wild Horse Pass Blvd. in Chandler.
Independent Newsmedia received honors for photography, news writing, investigative and enterprise reporting among others at the annual newspaper convention.
This year, 49 newspapers and four high schools entered the annual contest with a total of 1,463 entries, according to a Sept. 30 press release.
The contest consists of eight categories that measure the overall quality of the newspapers and 24 categories that honor individuals who contribute to journalism excellence.
The New Mexico Press Association were the judges of this year’s annual better newspapers contest.
Local awards
Each office of Independent Newsmedia were represented at the annual statewide contest with first place awards bestowed in the categories of “Best News Story,” “Best Column, Feature or Criticism” and “Best News Photograph.”
The North Valley Office of Independent Newsmedia — where the Town of Paradise Valley Independent and Scottsdale Independent newspapers are published — lead the Arizona effort at the Independent with a total of five awards.
North Valley News Reporter Melissa Fittro took home both first- and third-place honors for stories appearing in both the Town of Paradise Valley and Scottsdale print products. The stories honored were:
- For best feature or criticism in the non-daily circulation category of 3,500 to 10,000, Ms. Fittro took home first-place honors for her story: “One final mission: WWII Honor Flight includes Scottsdale, Fountain Hills residents.”
- For best sustained coverage in the non-daily circulation category greater than 10,000, Ms. Fittro took home third-place honors for her Scottsdale Industrial Development Authority reporting series.
North Valley News Editor Terrance Thornton took home third-place honors for both investigative and enterprise reporting efforts for stories that appeared in the Scottsdale print product. The stories were:
- For investigative reporting in the non-daily circulation category greater than 10,000, Mr. Thornton took home third-place honors for his story: “Numbers show public safety costs exceed value of Scottsdale entertainment district downtown.”
- For enterprise reporting in the non-daily circulation category greater than 10,000, Mr. Thornton took home third-place honors for his story: “Records reveal the lucrative nature of local municipal consultation.”
In addition to individual awards the Scottsdale Independent newspaper was awarded for both second-place honors in its circulation category for “Community Service/Journalistic Achievement” and third-place honors for “Reporting and News Writing Excellence.”
The West Valley Office of Independent Newsmedia where including the daily newspaper, the Daily-News Sun, the Peoria Today newspaper is published and lead by Philip Haldiman, who serves as editor.
Mr. Haldiman received first-place honors for a story that appeared in the Peoria Today in the non-daily circulation greater than 10,000, which was: “Undocumented immigrants now in light, fear returning to shadows.”
The East Valley Office of Independent Newsmedia — where the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent and Queen Creek/San Tan Valley Independent newspapers are published — received first-place honors for its use of photography.
Arianna Grainey, both a photographer and reporter for the East Valley Office, received first-place honors for her photography. The effort honored was:
- Best news photograph in the non-daily circulation greater than 10,000, Ms. Grainey took home first-place honors for the photos: “Father shows son how to spin a dreidel,” which appeared in the Queen Creek/San Tan Valley Independent.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.