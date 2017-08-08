Independent snapshot: Scottsdale traffic report

The Scottsdale Independent newspaper is publishing information pertinent to the day-to-day lives of residents of Scottsdale. Toward that effort, here is a local update to the streets and roads you may find yourself on:
South Scottsdale traffic update
There will be three new areas of street in south Scottsdale where road work has just begun.
All traffic on 75th Street will shift to the west side of the street between Main Street and McKnight Street. This restriction will run from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays from Aug. 7-21.
Northbound Marshall Way between Main Street and Goldwater Boulevard closed Wednesday, Aug. 2 and will reopen Monday, Sept. 4. Main Street will serve as a detour.
There are several lane restrictions at the intersection of 86th Street and McDonald Drive, which began Thursday, Aug. 3. The restrictions will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Tuesday, Aug. 15.
Two restrictions will come to an end in the coming days as restrictions will be lifted at the intersection of Jackrabbit and Hayden Roads Monday, Aug. 14. Lane restriction on westbound Osborn Road just west of Miller Road will end Friday, Aug. 11.
Central Scottsdale traffic update
Between Indian Bend and Thunderbird Roads, there will be several new closures, some being short lived.
The southbound curb lane on 94th Street closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. starting Wednesday, Aug. 2 but will reopen Friday, Aug. 11. On those same dates and times, Shea Boulevard will see intermittent lane restrictions from 120th Street to Fountain Hills Boulevard.
The westbound curb lane on Via Linda will be closed for 400 feet at a time between 128th and 118th Streets from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday from Aug. 7-18.
Two new restrictions are on the horizon for the area as southbound traffic on 110th Street will be shifted to the center two-way left-turn lane at Gary Road from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Aug. 14-18.
Southbound 94th Street will reduce to one lane between Sweetwater Avenue and Larkspur Drive from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Wednesday, Aug. 16 and running until Friday, Aug. 18.
North Scottsdale traffic update
There are several new traffic restriction north of Thunderbird Road as well as some coming to a close.
Bell Road narrowed to one lane in both directions between Arizona Loop 101 and Perimeter drive from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8 until Friday, Aug. 18. This project will also bring restriction on the Loop 101 off ramps one at a time.
The northbound curb lane on 92nd Street to Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard is closed weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. until Friday, Aug. 11.
Rio Verde will see a reduction to one lane from 111th Place to 118th Street until the end of the month.
Several restrictions will come to an end as Airport Drive Loop from 75th Street to Butherus Drive will reopen Wednesday, Aug. 9 while Thompson Peak Parkway reopens at Paradise Lane reopens Friday, Aug. 11.
Restrictions on that road are from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and also include the eastbound curb lane on Paradise Lane, which will reopen on the same time.
Lane restrictions will also end at the intersection of 91st Street and Bahia Drive Friday, Aug. 11. Those restrictions are from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday until Friday, Aug. 11.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.