Ingleside PTO introduces Rachel’s Challenge to students, community

The students of Ingleside Middle School will kick-off the school year on with a positive, powerful presentation and message from Rachel’s Challenge Monday, Aug. 14.
The program is designed to motivate students to replace acts of violence, bullying and negativity with acts of respect, kindness and compassion, according to a press release.
Students will attend a presentation during school hours while parents and the Ingleside community will be invited to an evening presentation at 6 p.m.
“Rachel’s Challenge is designed to ignite a culture shift at Ingleside, by giving our students a platform to be kind and compassionate, making positive changes both on and off campus,” Ingleside PTO President Robin Lyon said in the press release. “If we can have students feel safe, accepted and happy, then we can bring classroom learning to its fullest potential.”
Rachel’s Challenge is based on the life and writings of Rachel Joy Scott who was the first victim of the Columbine school shootings in 1999. Through her example, Rachel’s Challenge is making a positive impact in the lives of millions of students each year, the press release stated.
Rachel’s story provides a simple, powerful example of how small acts of kindness and acceptance motivate us to consider our relationships with the people who we come in contact with everyday, the press release stated.
“A positive and safe learning environment for our students is extremely important,” Ingleside Principal Christopher Thuman said in the press release. “The PTO partnership with Rachel’s Challenge will provide powerful presentations, trainings, events and professional development benefiting the entire community.”
A few weeks after the Columbine tragedy, Rachel’s father Darrell Scott spoke to a Congressional House Judiciary Committee regarding issues of school violence. His speech has become one of the most widely read documents on the internet. Shortly after, Rachel’s Challenge was founded.
More than 2 million students annually experience the program and have the opportunity to accept Rachel’s Challenge.
For more information regarding the Rachel’s Challenge partnership with Ingleside, contact president@inglesidpto.com or visit www.rachelschallenge.org.
Ingleside Middle School is located at 5402 E. Osborn Road in Phoenix, and is part of the Scottsdale Unified School District.
