Jet Linx Scottsdale contributes to corporate milestone

Jet Linx Scottsdale is celebrating a major milestone as the company’s nationally based fleet has surpassed its 100th aircraft under management.
With 90 aircraft on its FAA certificate and another seven pending, Jet Linx is the third largest aircraft management company (Part 135) in the United States, according to a press release.
As one of the 14 localized bases across the country, Jet Linx Scottsdale has demonstrated tremendous growth and will continue to expand under the wing of its national operations.
“We at Jet Linx Scottsdale are excited to share in our company’s feat, achieving 100 aircraft under management nationally, with our members and regional partners who have been loyally endorsing the locally-focused Jet Linx business model,” said Josh Allen, Base President at Jet Linx Scottsdale, in a prepared statement.
Jet Linx is committed to managed, strategic and sustained growth in number of aircraft, members and locations across the country. In 2016 Jet Linx added 38 aircraft to its fleet, 250 members and two new city Base locations, the press release stated.
“Surpassing 100 aircraft under management marks a milestone we are honored and proud to celebrate with our valued aircraft owners, amazing team members and great industry partners,” said Jamie Walker, President and CEO of Jet Linx, in a prepared statement. “We set out 18 years ago to provide a more personalized approach to guaranteed private jet travel solutions, and this milestone is the ultimate validation of our business model. This achievement truly reflects the quality of our programs and the commitment by our people to provide the best service in the private aviation industry.”
Jet Linx is a locally-focused private jet company headquartered in Omaha, Neb., with 14 base locations across the U.S., pairing Aircraft Management services with guaranteed Jet Card programs on a local scale to provide a more personalized customer service experience.
The Jet Linx national fleet ranges from helicopters to turboprops and light, midsize, super midsize and heavy jets. Since its inception in 1999, Jet Linx has flown over 65 million miles and has established flight operations to destinations around the world, including private jet service to Cuba, the press release stated.
