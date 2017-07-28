Jill Platt becomes first woman to take the helm at NDP

On July 1, Jill Platt became the fourth principal of Notre Dame Preparatory, located in Scottsdale.
She is the first woman to lead in that role since the high school opened its doors in 2002, according to a press release.
“I am honored to be the first female principal at Notre Dame Prep,” Ms. Platt said in the press release. “I look forward to sharing my experience with the NDP community and help move the school forward as it grows.”
She has worked the last 23 years to create in her schools an environment that is student-centered, positive and one of growth.
Ms. Platt is back home in Arizona after a decade of teaching and leading schools in Chicago and La Jolla, Calif. She grew up in the Valley and began her teaching career at Xavier College Prep.
“My experience in education, working in different cities and serving students of all ages has allowed me to understand the whole child,” she explained in the press release. “I’m excited to help our students prepare mentally and spiritually to launch into our ever-changing world with confidence.”
The theme she has put forth for the new school year is empowerment. Ms. Platt said that she wants to empower students and challenge them to access and assimilate all the information they have at their fingertips.
“I want to help them think outside the box and to learn from their wins and their losses,” she said in the release.
Coming from a family of educators, Ms. Platt found a natural career in the field of teaching.
“What drew me to education in the first place is that every year is a do-over,” she said in the press release. “Each year you begin anew with new families, new faculty and new goals. It’s exciting to positively impact the lives of so many people.”
Impressed with the rich traditions and community ties embraced at NDP, Ms. Platt said she feels blessed to be a part of it.
“We have an amazing and dedicated faculty and staff,” she said in the release. “These are men and women devoted to service to others just as Christ asks us to do.”
Ms. Platt is taking over from Jerry Zander who served as NDP’s interim principal last year. Mr. Zander will remain at the school as Assistant Principal for Academics.
“Jill is a great choice to lead to our school going forward,” he said in the press release. “She is smart, positive and always puts students’ wellbeing first.”
Outside of school, Ms. Platt enjoys connecting with old friends, hiking, reading and being near family.
“I love being back home,” she said, of moving back to the Valley.
Notre Dame Prep is a Catholic diocesan college preparatory high school with a co-ed enrollment of 947 students. The school has received national recognition for the caliber of its academic, arts and athletic programs. The school is located at 9701 E. Bell Road in Scottsdale.
